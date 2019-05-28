The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
John Stephen Douglas

John Stephen Douglas Obituary
John Stephen Douglas, born March 30, 1956, entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the beloved son of Margaret McLaughlin Douglas and the late John H. Douglas.

Other surviving family members include a sister, Debbie Douglas Hudson; brothers, Daniel (Ann), Michael, Patrick (Maggie), Brian (Catherine), Terence ( Beth); 19 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.

Stephen was a 1974 graduate of Aquinas High School, where he was a standout athlete, eventually becoming a scholarship baseball player at the University of Georgia. He was a member of the Irish American Heritage Society. Stephen was fiercely loved by his family and all who knew him.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross, celebrant. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. A vigil service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1420 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Social Services 811 12th S . Augusta, Ga 30901 or Aquinas High School Boosters Club, 1920 Highland Avenue, Augusta, Ga 30904.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 28, 2019
