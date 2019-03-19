|
Mr. John T. "JT" McCain, of Rainbow Falls Road, entered into rest March 16, 2019 at NHC Healthcare. Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at Mount Canaan Baptist Church of which the Rev. G. L. Brightharp pastor and the Rev. Dr. Rodney Edmond eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Bettis Academy Memorial Gardens.
Mr. McCain, a native of Edgefield County was a member and deacon of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, the Reverend Debbie Mims McCain; four sons, Leslie McCain, Lester (Rhonda) McCain, Ernest R. (Skyvon) McCain and Demetris (Melody) Goldwire; a daughter, Mary K. (Rondale) Clark; two brothers, The Rev. Alfred McCain and Frank (Loretta) McCain; three sisters, Florence Talbert, Shirley A. Griffin and Laverne McCain-Felix; 18 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3300 Martintown Road, Edgefield, SC from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Friends may visit at 1268 Rainbow Falls Road, North Augusta or after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019