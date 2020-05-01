Home

Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Graveside service
Private
Sunset Gardens Memorial Park
John Thomas Brazell Jr. Obituary
Mr. John Thomas Brazell, Jr.
Johnston, SC—Mr. John Thomas Brazell, Jr., age 78, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday April 30th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Proveaux Brazell; sons, Mike (Tracie) Brazell, Todd (Diana) Brazell and Keith Brazell; sisters, Joan Williams of Columbia, SC, Virginia Lee of Columbia, SC, and Linda (Bill) Brown of Lugoff, SC; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas "J.T" Brazell, Sr. and Lottie Magnolia Lee.
Thomas was a member of the Sweetwater Church of God. He loved Jesus and sang about him for many years with his loving wife by his side. He is truly experiencing the presence of the Lord. He will be missed by so many people who loved him dearly.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Johnston, SC, with Pastor Curtis Terry officiating.
The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Napier Funeral Home Facebook page.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
The Augusta Chronicle - May 2, 2020

