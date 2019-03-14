|
|
John Thomas Hamilton, Sr., 91, entered into rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Funeral Services will be 11a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Sardis Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sardis Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019