John Thomas Rabun
Thomson, GA—Mr. John Thomas Rabun, 75, entered into rest October 28, 2019.
Mr. Rabun, a life-long resident of Thomson, was the son of the late J.R. Rabun and the late Myrtle Palmer Rabun. He was a Navy veteran who served during the time of Vietnam and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Mr. Rabun worked as a construction worker at Plant Vogtle and Two State Construction, Richmond County Dept. of Family and Children Services, and retired from Horne's Pest Control. He was a member of Little Brier Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon, was a President of Woodmen Lodge #982, and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabun was predeceased by his grandchild, Jamie Lee Brown.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Laura Price Rabun; daughter, Tara Ann Rabun; step-son, James Jones; step-daughter, Leslie Scott Morris (Adam); brothers, Ronnie Rabun, Timmy Rabun (Wanda), and Jimmy Rabun (Judy); sisters, Frankie Kitchens and Martha Ann Rivers (Jimmy); and grandchildren, Bailey Pope, Chloe Brown, and Cole Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Little Brier Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Dunaway and Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. John Thomas Rabun.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019