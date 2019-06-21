Entered into rest Thursday, June 20, 2019, John Thomas "Tommy" Staton, Sr., 78, loving husband of 54 years to Kathryn Bryngelson Staton.



Tommy was born in Darlington, SC to Johnny Thomas Staton and Zelda Newsome Staton. While his father died when he was an infant, Tommy was raised by his mother and stepfather, James E. Kuhn, who also preceded him in death. He was a 1960 graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. Tommy earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia, Terry College of Business in 1964. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Tommy was a longtime member of Lakemont Presbyterian Church, and more recently a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was an avid UGA fan and a member of the Augusta Bulldog Club. Tommy worked for many years for Bryngelson Real Estate and was a member of the Augusta Board of Realtors. A loving and devoted husband and father, he was affectionately known as "Granddaddy" to his nine grandchildren whom he adored.



In addition to his wife, family members include: two sons, John T. Staton, Jr. (Michelle) of Augusta and Brad Staton (Lindsey) of Orlando, FL; daughter, Ashley Staton Piquette (Matthew) of Carrollton, GA; grandchildren: Mary Kathryn Horsley (Jonathan); John T. Staton, III (Carson); Conner Staton; Claire Piquette; Beau Staton; Hudson Staton; Sydney Staton; Caroline Hanes; and Noah Piquette; two sisters, Jenny Kuhn Ford (Pat) and Bev Kuhn Wakeley (Richard); mother-in-law, Charlotte Bryngelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Porterfield and Rev. Ted Strawbridge officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, 1298 1/2 Broad Street, Augusta GA 30901, Forces United, 701 Greene Street, Suite 104, Augusta GA 30901, or Lakemont Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 3111 West Road, Augusta GA 30907.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary