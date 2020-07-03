John Tilkey Bailie III
Augusta, GA—
John T. Bailie, III (Jack), 72, entered into rest on Monday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1948 to the late John T. and Carolyn Hughs Bailie. He is survived by his brother, Alex Bailie (Susan) and their children: Landon Bailie, William Bailie and Courtney Bailie Kirby, and, by his sister, Pearl Bailie.
Jack achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while a member of Boy Scout Troop 50. He retired from the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department. He enjoyed rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs and reenactments with the Augusta Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and helping maintain the Confederate Soldiers Memorial Fountain at Magnolia Cemetery. Jack was a dedicated collector of many, many things and thoroughly enjoyed the search!
A memorial service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
