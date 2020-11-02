Or Copy this URL to Share

Beech Island, SC—Mr. John Timothy "Tim" Ranew of 116 Carey Drive, Beech Island, SC entered into rest on October 31, 2020, at his residence. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 29 years, Tracie Shelton Ranew, his son Timothy Elijah Ranew, his daughter and son-in-law, Hannah Ranew Lively (BoJo). He also is survived by four siblings, Charles Ranew (Gloverville, SC), David Ranew (Clearwater, SC), Wade Ranew (Jacksonville, Fl), Drenda Proctor (Aiken, SC) and sister-in-law, Margaret Ranew (Augusta, Ga) and a host of nieces, nephews including those that were "adopted". Tim had many friends who are considered family that he loved very much.

Tim was always the life of the party and always had a smile on his face. Tim was an avid golfer and loved Carolina football. You could always count on him "wobbling" on the dance floor as he loved to dance. He also enjoyed boat rides with his friends.

Tim was employed at Kimberly Clark, Inc. for the past 10 years. He was a member of Heights church and loved the Lord. Tim was loved and will be missed by many.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Heights Church, Beech Island, SC. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, we ask for you to consider any donations to help the family. Contributions can be made to SRP Credit Union under the account of Timothy Elijah Ranew or Go Fund Me account under Ranew Family of Beech Island, SC.

The Augusta Chronicle - November 3, 2020

