Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
John W. Kozel


1967 - 2019
John W. Kozel Obituary
Mr. John William Kozel, 52, entered into rest Sunday, July 14, 2019.

John was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. He dearly loved and dedicated himself to caring for his parents, Bill and Georgia Kozel, until their recent passing. John had special affection for his Shiba Inu dog named Balearic, who was his faithful companion of 15 years. John was a very intelligent, caring and compassionate person who valued family above all else in his life.

John was an engineering graduate of the University of Illinois (Urbana) and held human resource management positions at Microsoft, AT&T, SunTrust, and more recently Chewy.

Family members include sisters: Pamela Barbara (Peter) and Diane Stockman (John Kilroy); nieces and nephews: Kyle Stockman, Kathleen E. Barbara, Anna Stockman, Clayton Stockman, C.J. Stockman, and Aden Kozel; and sister-in-law, Laura Mizrahi Kozel. He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Georgia B. Kozel and his brother, Robert David Kozel.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 17, 2019
