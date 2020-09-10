John W. Roberson
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. John W. Roberson entered into rest on Monday, September 7, 2020. A graveside will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. He is survived by his son, Jimmy Roberson; daughter, Johnnie M. Roberson; brothers, Rodolphus Roberson, David Roberson, Rosevelt Roberson; sister, Dorothy (Rudolph) Cooper; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a visitation on Friday from 12-5 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020