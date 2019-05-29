Entered into rest Monday, May 27, 2019, John William Womack, 93, husband of the late Frances Barnes Womack.



Mr. Womack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was affectionately known as "Daddy John." Mr. Womack served in the First Marine Division during WWII. He received a Purple Heart for his service there. Mr. Womack was employed for many years as an auto parts salesman and later a contractual driver for the Augusta Chronicle. He served in the Methodist church for many years with his wife, but presently was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. Faith, family, and country remained a constant thread in their marriage for 44 years.



Family members include: his daughters, Cheryl Mobley (Jim) and Martha "Trudy" Russell; six grandchildren: Deborah Partridge (Wade), Lisa Wright (Tim), Christy Weems, Heather Powell, Trey Powell (Vicki), Margaret Meulman (Colin), nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, two special nephews, Bill Womack (Gindy) and Jay Womack (Kim) and numerous other family members.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Womack is also preceded in death by his parents, John and Adelle Womack, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Mary Womack; brother, Joe H. Womack; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, C.L. and Josephine Osborne and son-in-law, Cary D. Russell.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Lloyd Greene officiating.



The family would like to express special thanks to Mrs. Inez Thomas, her staff and Southeast Hospice for their wonderful support and care for Mr. Womack and family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation, In Care of GA State Coordinator, 2095 Stagecoach Road, Thomson, GA 30824.



The family will receive friends before the service, from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 29, 2019