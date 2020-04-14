Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
John Watkins Obituary
John Watkins
Augusta, GA—John Calvin Watkins, 87, entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held.
He was born in Augusta, GA to the late Harry and Elvoy Hall Watkins and a US Army Korean War veteran. He retired from Kendall and was a member of American Legion Post 178.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice Whitehead of Harlem, GA; sister, Robbie Hawkins of Florida; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
