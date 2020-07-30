John Wayland Hamilton
Waynesboro, GA—John Wayland Hamilton, age 77, of Waynesboro, Georgia passed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Gardens in Statesboro, GA. A native of Durham, NC he was the son of the late Alvin Willis Hamilton and Allene Hornaday Hamilton. He is also preceded in death by brothers Bill Hamilton and Charles Hamilton. John attended Durham High School, Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC where he received a BS degree in Biology. He also attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA and University of Georgia in Athens where he received a Six Year Degree in Guidance and Counseling.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years Carolyn Evans Hamilton, his brothers Martin (late wife Beverly), Robert (Barbara), sister-in-law Clara Vanderbilt, his son Robert Kirk Hamilton (Kimber) of Texas, son David Allen Hamilton (special friend Teresa Loren) of Waynesboro, daughter Susan Elizabeth Hamilton of Waynesboro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sidney Hamilton of Texas, Daniel Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Isaac Hamilton, mother Vanessa Hamilton and Cole Bohannon. And is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John had taught in Griffin, GA, was a school guidance counselor in Sandersville, GA, and retired from the Burke County School System having taught at Waynesboro High School, Burke County Comprehensive High School, and Burke County Middle School. He also taught at Augusta Technical College. He worked part - time for The True Citizen for several years.
John dearly loved his church and church family. He sang in the chancel choir for many years. He also sang with The Homegrown Band. He was also a member of the Methodist Men and The Tom Horne Sunday School Class. He was the Church Historian, and also served on the Board of Directors. He was a member of The Waynesboro Rotary Club and The Jaycees.
A memorial service will be held under the historic oak tree on the Waynesboro First United Methodist Church lawn on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Jim Emery will officiate with Reverend Isaac Salgado and Reverend Sam Wilder assisting.
The family request that all those attending please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Memorial Committee of Waynesboro FUMC, PO Box 420, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 31, 2020