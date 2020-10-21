1/
John Welbia "Bro" Kendrick II
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. John Welbia "Bro" Kendrick, II
Augusta, GA—Graveside Service for Mr. John W. Kendrick, II will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Salem BC Cemetery in Warrenton with pastor, Rev. Bernard Grant, Presider and Rev. Alvin Rivers, Eulogist. Public viewing: Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. at funeral home. The family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Salem BC Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved