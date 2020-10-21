Mr. John Welbia "Bro" Kendrick, II
Augusta, GA—Graveside Service for Mr. John W. Kendrick, II will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Salem BC Cemetery in Warrenton with pastor, Rev. Bernard Grant, Presider and Rev. Alvin Rivers, Eulogist. Public viewing: Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12-7:00 p.m. at funeral home. The family is requesting that relatives and friends assemble at the graveside at 10:45 a.m. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2020