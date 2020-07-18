John Wesley Randolph, Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Wesley Randolph, Jr., was called from labor to reward Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Doctors Hospital.
His memories will be fondly remembered by his family; wife, Sandy E. Randolph; children, Aysia, Andre, Dana (Cederic), Robin, Paris; six grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, Carlin & Virginia Simmons a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25th at Greater St. James AME Church, 1831 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22nd, from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
