John Wesley Randolph, Jr.Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Wesley Randolph, Jr., was called from labor to reward Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Doctors Hospital.His memories will be fondly remembered by his family; wife, Sandy E. Randolph; children, Aysia, Andre, Dana (Cederic), Robin, Paris; six grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, Carlin & Virginia Simmons a host of other relatives and loving friends.Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25th at Greater St. James AME Church, 1831 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC.The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22nd, from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858