John Wesley Randolph Jr.
John Wesley Randolph, Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Wesley Randolph, Jr., was called from labor to reward Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Doctors Hospital.
His memories will be fondly remembered by his family; wife, Sandy E. Randolph; children, Aysia, Andre, Dana (Cederic), Robin, Paris; six grandchildren; father and mother-in-law, Carlin & Virginia Simmons a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 25th at Greater St. James AME Church, 1831 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22nd, from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greater St. James AME Church
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
July 17, 2020
RIP John I met you when you were just a teenager bowling on Saturdays and Sundays with Joe and Tony back in the 80s. You spent many weekends at my house and I loved you like a son. Prayers to the entire family from Mama Rose
Jeanne Fletcher
Friend
