John William Burke, Sr.
Clearwater, SC—Mr. John William Burke, Sr., 76, of Clearwater, SC, affectionately known as "Happy Jack", entered into rest on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Born in Batavia, NY and a former resident of Summerville, SC, he had been a resident of CSRA for over thirty years. He was a son of the late John Paul Burke and the late Laurie Winkelman Warner.
In addition to his parents, family members include his children, John William "Jamie" Burke, Jr., North Augusta, SC, Terri Akerboom, Green Bay, WI, Jason M. "Jake" Burke, PA, Lisa Burke, Batavia, NY and Jennifer Marie Reed, Batavia, NY; siblings, Kathleen White, Rochester, NY, Joseph Burke, Batavia, NY, Karren Cifelli, Warsaw, NY, Cindy Warner, Attica, NY and Jimmy Warner, Hamburg, NY and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/07/2020