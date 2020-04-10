|
|
John Willie Freeman, Jr.
Augusta, GA—John Willie "Twillie" Freeman Jr., 64, loving husband of 40 years to Sharon Burnett Freeman, entered into his eternal rest Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at the University Hospital. Private graveside services with military honors will be held in the Wrens Memorial Gardens cemetery.
Because of the current ordinances regarding COVID-19 and the family's respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen not to hold a memorial service but asks that you acknowledge his passing with your thoughts and prayers for the family.
Born to Annie Ruth Stone Freeman and the late John Willie Freeman Sr., John Willie, lovingly known by all as "Twillie", grew up in Wrens, Georgia. He was a 1973 graduate of Wrens High School where he was known for his skills on the basketball court. A patriot, he served our country by joining the Army. Upon his return home, he attended Paine College, where he met Sharon, the love of his life, marrying in 1980. They made their home in Augusta and started a family. Twillie began his career as a paramedic with University Hospital, then at Richmond Ambulance Services, Gold Cross, and retiring as Paramedic Supervisor after 32 years of service at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Ft. Gordon. He loved people, had an undeniable work ethic, and had a calling for this type service, often being employed with two different ambulance/paramedic companies at once.
At an early age, Twillie accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized into the fellowship of Ways Grove Baptist Church. People were drawn to his congenial nature, big smile, and good-sense of humor. Being highly intelligent, a peacemaker, encourager, and a problem solver, his family and friends often turned to him for advice. Twillie had a calming presence and was a steady, grounded force in times of uncertainty, turmoil and chaos. Having an absolute, unwavering love for his family, Twillie was happiest in their presence—he especially loved the Sunday dinners at his Mom's house. The void of Twillie's passing cannot be filled, but the light of his life will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Twillie was also preceded in death by his sister, Willie Ruth Weston. Others left to cherish fond memories include his children, John W. Freeman III, LaToya Griffin (Aki), and Brian Freeman; seven grandchildren, Jailyn Freeman, Caylee Freeman, Briana Freeman, Brian Freeman Jr., Travelle Freeman, Bryson Freeman and Jahhon Griffin; siblings, Maryanne Thomas of Fairfax Station VA, Calvin Freeman (Karen) of Aldie VA, Angela Freeman of Fairfax Station VA, Barbara Atkins (Billie) of Louisville, and Franks Wiggins Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the kindnesses evidenced in thought, deed and prayer.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com to sign the guestbook and to post condolences.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA is in charge of arrangements for John Willie "Twillie" Freeman, Jr.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020