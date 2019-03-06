|
Mr. John Willie Hart, 83, husband of the late Bernice Hart, entered into rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Mr. Hart was retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of honorable service and was employed with Sizemore Security for forty years. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12 noon at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Bellevue Memorial Garden with full military honors. Survivors are nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Bellevue Memorial Garden Chapel.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019