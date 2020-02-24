Home

John Willie Holliman Jr. Obituary
John Willie Holliman Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Willie Holliman Jr. entered into rest on February 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Willie James officiating. Burial will be at Belle-View Cemetery, Meadowbrook Drive. Survivors are his mother, Rosa Lee Holliman; sister, Patricia (Carl) Brown; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/25/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
