John Willie Holliman Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Willie Holliman Jr. entered into rest on February 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Willie James officiating. Burial will be at Belle-View Cemetery, Meadowbrook Drive. Survivors are his mother, Rosa Lee Holliman; sister, Patricia (Carl) Brown; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/25/2020
