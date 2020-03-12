Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
John Willie McDaniel Obituary
Mr. John Willie McDaniel
Augusta, Georgia—John Willie McDaniel entered into rest Friday, March 6, 2020.
A viewing and family visitation will be held at the mortuary on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The processional will leave the family residence at 10:00 a.m.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
