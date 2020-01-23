Home

Mr. John Willie Wilson
Harlem, GA—Mr. John Willie Wilson, 82, earned his eternal wings Sunday, January 19, 2020. He will truly be missed and he leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of over 60 years, Vandella Wilson, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. A viewing will be held, Friday, January 24, 2020, 2-7pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd. Harlem, GA 30814. The funeral will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church 4101 Randall Rd. Dearing, GA 30808 with the interment following, at the church's cemetery.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
