G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841

Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Mims Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Mims Grove Baptist Church
John Wright, Jr.
Graniteville, SC—John Wright, Jr., of Duncan Road, entered into rest Feb. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at Mims Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 12 pm. Interment will be in the Mims Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Wright, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mims Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the Graniteville Company.
Survivors include his wife, Lillie Mae Curry Wright; a son, John Wright, III; a daughter, Patricia Pressley (Ernest); one aunt, Rev. Roberta (Elder Jessie) Curry; sisters-in-law, Willie M. (Rev. Calvin) Coach and Rosa Lee Morton; brothers-in-law, Elder Jessie (Rev. Roberta) Curry, Nehemiah (Willie Mae) Curry and Albert Curry; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 14, 2020

