Mr. John Wright III
Mr. John Wright, III
Graniteville, SC—Mr. John Wright, III, entered into rest June 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 9:30 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. Social distancing and mask will be observed. Mr. Wright, a native of Aiken County was a graduate of Midland Valley High School and Aiken Technical College earning an Associate degree in Automotive Technology.
Survivors include two sons, Kino Q (Felica) Wright and John C. (Candy) Wright; his mother, Lillie Mae Curry Wright; a sister, Patricia Pressley (Ernest); seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and devoted friends and co-workers.
Viewing will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 27, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Robert Hood jr
Family
