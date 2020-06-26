Mr. John Wright, III
Graniteville, SC—Mr. John Wright, III, entered into rest June 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 9:30 am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Reginald Grimes officiating. Social distancing and mask will be observed. Mr. Wright, a native of Aiken County was a graduate of Midland Valley High School and Aiken Technical College earning an Associate degree in Automotive Technology.
Survivors include two sons, Kino Q (Felica) Wright and John C. (Candy) Wright; his mother, Lillie Mae Curry Wright; a sister, Patricia Pressley (Ernest); seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and devoted friends and co-workers.
Viewing will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 27, 2020
