|
|
Johnetta LaVon Dunker
Augusta, GA—Johnetta LaVon ("Vonnie") Bigham Dunker died on August 29, 2019. She was born in McMinn County, Tennessee, in 1940 to John Arthur and Nettie Jane (Cantrell) Bigham. Following graduation from Athens High School, she attended the University of Tennessee Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as an R.N. in 1961.
She married Karl J. Dunker in Clovis, California in 1965. From 1966 - 1976, the family lived in Indiana. While there, she completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Course at the Indiana University School of Nursing. The family moved to Augusta in 1977. She continued her nursing career, being certified as a Critical Care Nurse. She later completed the Parish Nurse Program at Concordia University, Mequon, WI, and served for 10 years as a volunteer Parish Nurse at her home church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Augusta.
She was active in local and regional Lutheran Women's Missionary League activities. She went to San Jose Village, Belize, with the Mission Team from Our Redeemer in 2016 and 2017.
LaVon was preceded in death by two of her children: Matthias Charles Dunker and Sharon Dunker; a grandson, Alton Rau III; and a great-grandson, Nathanial Rau. She is survived by her husband, Karl; her eldest son, Sean (Melody) Quinn of Squaw Valley, CA; her daughter, Susan (Pat) Paulett of Trenton, SC; her son Jonathan Dunker of Augusta, GA; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and by two brothers: William Lynn Bigham of Etowah, TN, and Arthur Randall (Tepa) Bigham of Benton, TN.
A funeral service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., with Rev. Roger Schwartz officiating. Committal will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 402 Aumond Road, Augusta GA 30909, or to a .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 30, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019