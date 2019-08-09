Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark United Methodist Chr
2367 Washington Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
1296 Marks Church Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnetta Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnetta Sullivan Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnetta Sullivan Williams Obituary
Johnetta Sullivan Williams
Augusta, GA—Johnetta Sullivan Williams formerly of Woodbine, GA ,Camden County entered into eternal rest from her labor on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Augusta University Hospital following an extended illness..
She was a resident of Augusta, GA., Richmond County for 52 years and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for 50 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019,
at St. Mark United Methodist Church at 10:30 A.M. 1296 Marks Church Road, Augusta, GA. 30909
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to her church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 8, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.