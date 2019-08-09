|
|
Johnetta Sullivan Williams
Augusta, GA—Johnetta Sullivan Williams formerly of Woodbine, GA ,Camden County entered into eternal rest from her labor on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Augusta University Hospital following an extended illness..
She was a resident of Augusta, GA., Richmond County for 52 years and a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church for 50 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019,
at St. Mark United Methodist Church at 10:30 A.M. 1296 Marks Church Road, Augusta, GA. 30909
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to her church.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - August 8, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019