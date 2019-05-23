|
Command Sargent Major Johnnie Bernard McGrady, was born on November 24,1936 in Troy, AL. He was the son of the late Gene McGrady and Thelma Durr-McGrady.
He departed this life on May 14, 2019 in Evans Ga.
CSM McGrady graduated from Peck High School and later went on to serve in the military for over 29 yrs. He graduated from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1977. He attended Augusta College and Brenau University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. After his many years of service, he went on to work as a civil servant at Fort Gordon, GA, for over 20 years. He also received his real estate license for Georgia and South Carolina.
He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs., Jacquelyn Elizabeth Williams, daughters Frederica D, Gwendolyn A and Sonya M McGrady. He is also survived by his cousins Sylvia Horry, Nellie Posley and Helen McGhee.
The Funeral service will be held in Fernandina Beach, Florida, Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11a.m. at Oxley-Heard funeral home, 1305 Atlantic Ave. Fernandina Beach, FL. Visitation will be held at Oxley-Heard on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-7pm. Pastor Holland will officiate the service. The burial will take place at Bosque Bello Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Belle Terrace Presbyterian Church of Augusta, GA.
A Circle of life prayer will be held at Belle Terrace Presbyterian church, at 2473 Golden camp road Augusta, GA on June 2nd at 11 am.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2019