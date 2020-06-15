Johnnie Brighthop
Mr. Johnnie Brighthop
Trenton, SC—Mr. Johnnie Brightharp, entered into rest June 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. G. L. Brighthop officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Mr. Brighthop, a native of Edgefield County was a member and deacon of Young Macedonia Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Brighthop Paint & Body Shop and Land Clearing and Grading.
Survivors include his wife, Mary E. Coates Brighhop; two sons, Leon Brighthop and Dennis Brighthop; three daughters, Denise Cobbs, Jeanette Brighthop and Janice (Calvin) Oliphant; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be from 3-5 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 16, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
