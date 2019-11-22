|
Mr. Johnnie C. Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnnie C. Jackson entered into rest Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Gardner Grove Baptist Church, 3511 Wheeler Road. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019