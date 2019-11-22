Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gardner Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardner Grove Baptist Church
3511 Wheeler Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie C. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie C. Jackson Obituary
Mr. Johnnie C. Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnnie C. Jackson entered into rest Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Gardner Grove Baptist Church, 3511 Wheeler Road. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -