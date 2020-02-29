|
Johnnie C. Neal
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home, Mrs. Johnnie C. Neal, 77, loving wife of 37 years to Ret. 1st Sgt. James Neal.
Mrs. Neal was a retired paraprofessional for the Columbia County school system. She was a member of Answers Community Church since 1995. Her hobbies included playing games, traveling, and crafting. Mrs. Neal loved the beach. She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family, her school children and children in the nursery at church.
In addition to her husband, family members include: son: Robert Drake (Margot); daughters: Donna Marie Blessing (Randy) and Kimberly Noel Smith (Travis); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Wilson, Joyce Wigginton, Brenda Fowler and Barbara Paglia; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, John Andrew and Flaura Dickey, brother James A. Dickey and granddaughter Leah A. Drake.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Answers Community Church with Pastors Marvin Patrick and Kevin Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Answers Community Church, 4495 Columbia Road, #3, Martinez, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/23/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020