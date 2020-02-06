|
|
Johnnie Ed Fair
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Johnnie Ed Fair, 89, of 4017 Peach Orchard Rd. Hephzibah, GA departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at Keys Grove Baptist Church 324 Key Grove Rd, Keysville, GA 30816 at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Mr. Fair was a native of Hephzibah, GA Born to the late Mr. Willie Campfield and Mrs. Hattie Fair Williams.
Reid Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020