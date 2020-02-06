Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Keys Grove Baptist Church
324 Key Grove Rd
Keysville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Ed Fair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Ed Fair Obituary
Johnnie Ed Fair
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Johnnie Ed Fair, 89, of 4017 Peach Orchard Rd. Hephzibah, GA departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at Keys Grove Baptist Church 324 Key Grove Rd, Keysville, GA 30816 at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Mr. Fair was a native of Hephzibah, GA Born to the late Mr. Willie Campfield and Mrs. Hattie Fair Williams.
Reid Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -