Johnnie F. Crowley
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Johnnie F. Crowley entered into rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden with Rev. Kenneth Martin officiating. Preceding her in death were her husband, Lorenza Crowley and her son, William Crowley. Survivors are her sisters, Parthenia Tolbert, Marial Tutt, Bernice Osborne; a brother, Leroy (Peggy) Freeman; sister-in-law, Inez Freeman; devoted niece, Lillian Tutt; special niece, Joanne C. (Ronald) Johnson; goddaughter, Bertha Nell Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mrs. Crowley may be viewed at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks. In lieu of food and flowers, please make memorial contributions to Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther KIng Blvd., Augusta, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/23/2020