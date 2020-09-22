Johnnie "Phil" Hoffman
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. Johnnie P. "Phil" Hoffman, 76, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Hoffman was a veteran of the United Stated Marine Corps and served with distinction in the Vietnam War. He was predeceased by his wife Lori and son Nicholas Hoffman. He is survived by former wife Gwen, sons Chris (Leslie), Sean (Cathy), Eric (Jessica), and Nelson Hoffman. A private service will be held at a later date in his hometown of Harlem, Georgia.
