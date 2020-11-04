Johnnie J. Jackson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnnie James Jackson entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are wife, Mattie Jackson; daughters, Mary Jackson, Gwen Jackson, Ann (Ervin) Germany, Lorene McClattie; sons, Dameon Williams, Johnny Jackson (Shenita Smith); and a host of grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gladys (Fred)Jones; aunt, Carrie Bell Holmes; and other relatives. Mr. Jackson may be viewed on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
