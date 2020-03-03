Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Johnnie Lambert
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Johnnie Lambert
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnnie Lambert entered into rest on February 25, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Lambert and Johnny(Elizabeth) Lambert, grandchildren, Ashley Lambert, Kiara Lambert, Tyree Lambert and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
