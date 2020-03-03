|
|
Johnnie Lambert
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnnie Lambert entered into rest on February 25, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Lambert and Johnny(Elizabeth) Lambert, grandchildren, Ashley Lambert, Kiara Lambert, Tyree Lambert and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020