Johnnie Louis Felton
1946 - 2020
Johnnie Louis Felton
Johnston, SC—Graveside services for Mr. Johnnie Louis Felton will be held 12:00noon June 27, 2020 at the Sunset Memorial Garden, Johnston. He was aloving husband, deacon, and devout family man.
He is survived by a loving wife of the home, nine children, Jeremiah Felton(Michelle), Greenwood, SC, Alphonzo Felton, Charlotte NC, Anntionette Felton, Nashville, TN, Veronica Jones (Wilbert), Charlotte, NC, Orma Swearinger, (Robert), Greenwood, SC, Russell Felton, (Latravea) , Aiken, SC, Daniel Felton, Carrollton, TX, Wesley Felton, (Cindi), Conway, SC, and Emanuel Felton, Johnston, SC; 29 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - 6/26/2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Amos and Sons Funeral Home
412 Railroad Avenue
Johnston, SC 29832
803-275-3315
