Johnnie M Stubblefield, Jr.
Grovetown, GA—Johnnie M. Stubblefield, Jr. entered into rest on June 16th, 2020, after an extended illness. He was 71 years old.
Johnnie was born on October 28th, 1948 in Jackson, TN to Rev. and Mrs. J.M. Stubblefield, Sr. In September 1956, his family moved to Georgia where his dad pastored the First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta for 30 years. It was here that he learned to play the piano and organ. He was a printer by trade. He worked at University Hospital and the Medical College of Georgia as Manager of Printing and Copying Services before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. J.M. and Pearl Stubblefield and his sister, Delia Storey. He is survived by his children Rachel Stubblefield, Johnnie (Sondra) Stubblefield, III and Andrew (Heather) Stubblefield as well as his grandchildren Caleb, Noah, Jonah, Grace, Abigail, Hannah, and Olivia. He is also survived by his sister Yvonne (Bob) Miller, his cousin Sue Scott, four nephews and two nieces.
Visitation will be at 1929 Fenwick St. Augusta, Ga 30904 from 12 pm – 2 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Willie Scott, Rev. Bobby Miller Jr, and Rev. Mark Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens at 4501 Wrightsboro Rd. Grovetown, GA 30813.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors 2502 Richmond Hill Road Augusta, GA 30906
Chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/19/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.