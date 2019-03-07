|
Ms. Johnnie Mae Carter entered into rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Carter officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughters, Rhonda (Norman) Coleman, Ronte Barnes; sons, Rodriquez Barnes, Ronnie (Heather) Carter, Tony Carter; brothers, Ronald Barnes, John Barnes; sisters, Patricia (Pete) Screen, Lula Bell (Willie) Wilder, Delorse A. Mobley; twenty two grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019