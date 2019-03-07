|
Ms. Johnnie Mae Carter entered into rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Carter officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her daughters, Rhonda (Norman) Coleman, Ronte Barnes; sons, Rodriquez Barnes, Ronnie (Heather) Carter, Tony Carter; brothers, Ronald Barnes, John Barnes; sisters, Patricia (Pete) Screen, Lula Bell (Willie) Wilder, Delorse A. Mobley; twenty two grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019