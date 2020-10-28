Johnnie Mae "Julia" Holloway
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Johnnie Mae "Julia" Holloway, 79, of Waynesboro, Georgia entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m at Bottsford Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, 2154 Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:30-5:30 p.m and public viewing will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
A mask will be required to attend the visitation and the graveside service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits