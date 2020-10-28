1/1
Johnnie Mae "Julia" Holloway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Mae "Julia" Holloway
Waynesboro, GA—Mrs. Johnnie Mae "Julia" Holloway, 79, of Waynesboro, Georgia entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m at Bottsford Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, 2154 Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. Visitation/viewing for the immediate family will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:30-5:30 p.m and public viewing will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, Georgia 30830. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
A mask will be required to attend the visitation and the graveside service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved