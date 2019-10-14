|
Ms. Johnnie Mae Mims
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Johnnie Mae Green Mims, of Bradley Court, entered into rest October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris R. Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Laura Grove Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Mims, a native of McCormick County was a 1966 graduate of Mims High School. She was a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Kevin J. (Tonya) Mims, the Rev. Martris R. (Rebecca) Mims, Sean J. Mims and Henri D. Perry; a daughter, Deitra F. Mims; a brother, Jessie (Arimenta) Greene; two sisters, Barbara (Freddie) Smith and Patricia A. Greene; one aunt, Verdell Sullivan; five grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends. Friend may visit the residence or after 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
G. l. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 15, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019