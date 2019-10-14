Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Mims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Mae Mims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Mae Mims Obituary
Ms. Johnnie Mae Mims
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Johnnie Mae Green Mims, of Bradley Court, entered into rest October 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris R. Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Laura Grove Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Mims, a native of McCormick County was a 1966 graduate of Mims High School. She was a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Kevin J. (Tonya) Mims, the Rev. Martris R. (Rebecca) Mims, Sean J. Mims and Henri D. Perry; a daughter, Deitra F. Mims; a brother, Jessie (Arimenta) Greene; two sisters, Barbara (Freddie) Smith and Patricia A. Greene; one aunt, Verdell Sullivan; five grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends. Friend may visit the residence or after 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
G. l. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 15, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now