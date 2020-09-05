1/1
Johnnie William Weatherford
Augusta, GA—Johnnie William Weatherford, 74, entered into rest on September 4, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from the Hephzibah City Cemetery, at 1:00 P.M., with the Pastor John Raborn officiating.
Mr. Weatherford, a native of Langley, SC, and the son of the late Lonnie and Lorraine Parker Weatherford, had made Augusta his home most of his life. He loved football, especially the Georgia Bulldogs, cowboys, his favorite being John Wayne, and he loved Elvis Presley. Mr. Weatherford was the family clown who adored his grandchildren. He had worked as a machinist for Accurite Machine and then at Bob's One Stop Convenience Stores.
He is survived by his children, Vernon Weatherford (Gabby), Tonya Chavous (Jeremy), Tina McGhee (Julio), Essie Lynn Guerrero (Edward), Toni Penvose (Brian), Amanda Craig and Charlie Chavous; his brother, Julian Weatherford; his sister, Patsy Weatherford; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hephzibah City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
