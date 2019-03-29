|
|
Johnny D. Hunter III entered into rest on March 18, 2019 in Grovetown, GA.
Survivors are his mother Mary Richardson, sons Devin Hunter and Loyal Starlings, daughter Emahny Hunter. Two sisters Sylvia (Jerald) Thomas and Amanda (Vincent) Duray, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Thomas Walker officiating. The burial will be in the Whiteoak Grove Baptist Cemetery located in Thomson, GA.
Viewing will be March 29, 2019 from 2:00p.m to 7:00p.m at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019