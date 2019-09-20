Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Holbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Holbrook


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Holbrook Obituary
Johnny Holbrook
Augusta, GA—Johnny O. Holbrook passed away on September 18, 2019 in Augusta GA. He was the son of the late Odis C. Holbrook and Hirlande M. Holbrook. He is survived by his wife, his sister Connie Wilson (James) of Sumter SC, daughter Christina Holbrook of San Antonio TX, daughter Stephanie Chappell (Tommy) of Augusta GA, daughter Stacy Holbrook of Augusta GA, and grandchildren Tyler, Hayden, Timothy, and Avery. He has worked as a crane operator and also a fork lift technician at Atlanta Lift until his retirement. His interests through the years have been building and flying model airplanes with his Dad. He also participated in numerous charity rides when he was a member of the Southern Cruisers motorcycle club. His family is respecting his wishes by not having a final memorial and any donations can be made to either the Polycythemia Vera | or the Georgia Pomeranian Rescue in his name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation 1220 George C Wilson Dr, S-C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now