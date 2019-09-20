|
Johnny Holbrook
Augusta, GA—Johnny O. Holbrook passed away on September 18, 2019 in Augusta GA. He was the son of the late Odis C. Holbrook and Hirlande M. Holbrook. He is survived by his wife, his sister Connie Wilson (James) of Sumter SC, daughter Christina Holbrook of San Antonio TX, daughter Stephanie Chappell (Tommy) of Augusta GA, daughter Stacy Holbrook of Augusta GA, and grandchildren Tyler, Hayden, Timothy, and Avery. He has worked as a crane operator and also a fork lift technician at Atlanta Lift until his retirement. His interests through the years have been building and flying model airplanes with his Dad. He also participated in numerous charity rides when he was a member of the Southern Cruisers motorcycle club. His family is respecting his wishes by not having a final memorial and any donations can be made to either the Polycythemia Vera | or the Georgia Pomeranian Rescue in his name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation 1220 George C Wilson Dr, S-C, Augusta, GA 30909 762-994-0311
