Johnny L. Powell
1947 - 2020
Mr. Johnny L. Powell
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnny L. Powell entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. He is survived spouse Dorothy Powell; sons, Gary Powell, Patrick Powell and Brooks (Jennifer) Powell; sisters, Willie Mae (Henry) Crittenden, Lou Ella Priester and Sara Bailles; one granddaughter Brielyn Powell and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020





Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
June 24, 2020
Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family.
Lawrence & Juanita Jenkins
Friend
June 24, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family. Mr. Powell was truly loved and respected.
Angel Eleazer
Friend
June 24, 2020
Johnny, Charles, Danny<br />GTS 1965 Classmates! Reunion 2018
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Johnny played football for The Greenville Training School Rams instead of Greenville Tigers!
The GTS 1965 Class Memories
Classmate
June 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time.

The GTS Class of 1965 will miss his support of reunions and always having a concern for his classmates. He had a love of football and played for the GTS Tigers! We were a unique class because we called each other by first and last name.
So Johnny Powell, your classmates say The Lord be with you and may you rest in peace until we all meet again.

Memories forever from your beloved 1965 Classmates!

Lamuriel Peagler-Adams
Classmate
