My thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time.



The GTS Class of 1965 will miss his support of reunions and always having a concern for his classmates. He had a love of football and played for the GTS Tigers! We were a unique class because we called each other by first and last name.

So Johnny Powell, your classmates say The Lord be with you and may you rest in peace until we all meet again.



Memories forever from your beloved 1965 Classmates!





Lamuriel Peagler-Adams

Classmate