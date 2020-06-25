Mr. Johnny L. Powell
Augusta, GA—Mr. Johnny L. Powell entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. He is survived spouse Dorothy Powell; sons, Gary Powell, Patrick Powell and Brooks (Jennifer) Powell; sisters, Willie Mae (Henry) Crittenden, Lou Ella Priester and Sara Bailles; one granddaughter Brielyn Powell and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.