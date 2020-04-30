|
Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King
Augusta, GA—Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King, 71, husband of Tina King, entered into rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
Mr. King, son of the late Opal Glynn Sills King and Emory Odell King, was born in Augusta, and was a mechanic for Proctor and Gamble for 28 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley J. King, of Dallas, TX; his brother, Danny King (Liz), of Hollywood, FL; his sister, Dianne King, of Augusta; his brother-in-law, Chesley Bennett, of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
