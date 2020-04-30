Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King

Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King Obituary
Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King
Augusta, GA—Johnny Lawrence "Larry" King, 71, husband of Tina King, entered into rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Dwayne Carter officiating.
Mr. King, son of the late Opal Glynn Sills King and Emory Odell King, was born in Augusta, and was a mechanic for Proctor and Gamble for 28 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley J. King, of Dallas, TX; his brother, Danny King (Liz), of Hollywood, FL; his sister, Dianne King, of Augusta; his brother-in-law, Chesley Bennett, of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/20

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 1 to May 2, 2020
