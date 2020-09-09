Johnny Lee Cheatham
Augusta, GA—Ret. 1SG Johnny Lee Cheatham entered into rest on August 30, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Beatrice Cheatham; sister, Maggie B. Cartwright, Keysville, GA; one son, Johnny (Belinda) Cheatham Jr., Hephzibah; one daughter, Donna (Ronnie) Robinson, Austell, GA; four grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mr. Cheatham may be viewed on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks. Following the graveside service, due to COVID-19, please join the family in a drive-by celebration past at the Cheatham's residence.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020