Johnny Lee Toby
Waynesboro, GA—Elder Johnny Lee Toby, age 66 entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020 at Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro, GA. Graveside Service was held Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Public Viewing was held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
Visitation/Viewing for the immediate family was held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
