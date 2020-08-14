1/1
Johnny Lee Toby
Waynesboro, GA—Elder Johnny Lee Toby, age 66 entered into eternal rest on August 9, 2020 at Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro, GA. Graveside Service was held Friday, August 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830. Public Viewing was held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the cemetery prior to the graveside service.
Visitation/Viewing for the immediate family was held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/15/20

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
