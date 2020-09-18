1/1
Johnny Lee Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CPT (Ret.) Johnny Lee Wilson
Hephzibah, GA—CPT(Ret.) Johnny Lee Wilson entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran of 30 years, rising to the rank of SGM/ E-9 and then transitioning to the officer corps as a Captain, O-3E. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by Ann Maddox Wilson and Louis Bailey. Survivors are his special partner, Dianna Britt, children Carmalita (Michael) Wilcher and Adrienna (Shawn Morgan) Maisonet-Morales; Sister In-Law, Peggy Wilson; Grandchildren, Jerrell (Chalexis) Wilson, Alexia (Merla Washington) Wilson, Tiffany (Micah) Joyner, Kyle Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Shawn Morgan, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved