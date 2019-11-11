Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Johnny Mack Brown Obituary
Mr. Johnny Mack Brown
Trenton, SC—Mr. Johnny Mack Brown, of Edgefield Road, entered into rest November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m.
Mr. Brown attended W. E. Parker High School and retired from the Edgefield County Maintenance Department as a heavy equipment operator. He was a
member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Dee Anderson Brown; seven children, LeShawn (April) Brown, Margaret Jontrece Hall, Kristin (Rodger) Culbreath, Starlina (Daris) Park, Mackenzie Anderson, Carlos Brown and Jalin Brown; five sisters, Betty Brown, Doris (Robert) Knight, Dorothy Johnson, Geraldine Butler and Lacy Singleton; three brothers, Virgil Brown, Robert Singleton and William (Brenda) Singleton; twelve grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
