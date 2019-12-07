|
|
Johnny Ray Blankenship
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Ray Blankenship, 63, who entered into rest December 5, 2019, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Sweetwater Church of God. Rev. Curtis Terry and Bishop Phillip Napier officiating. Interment in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Blankenship was a native of Charleston, WV, having made North Augusta his home for the past 31 years. He was an active member of Sweetwater Church of God and the Wednesday Night Vintage Warriors Class. Mr. Blankenship retired from Savannah River Site and enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving his golf cart and working in his yard. His grandchildren were the love of his life and he enjoyed spending time with them. He will always be remembered as being a loving husband, dad and grandpa. Mr. Blankenship was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Blankenship; two brothers, Jimmy Blankenship and David Blankenship; one sister, Nancy Cooper.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Janet Blankenship; two daughters, Paulette (Brad) Chase, Clarks Hill, SC and Melinda Parker, North Augusta, SC; four grandchildren, Hayden Parker, T. J. Fay, Bryson Parker and Aaron Fay; one brother, Wade (Beulah) Blankenship, Charleston, WV; three sisters, Charlotte Brogan, Charleston, WV, Frances Linko, Texas City, TX and Gloria (Harley) Wilkinson, Charleston, WV; a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Hayden Parker, T. J. Fay, Bryson Parker, Aaron Fay, Robert Cain, Wade Blankenship, Jack Kneece and Homer Kirkland. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Wednesday Night Vintage Warriors Class.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Sweetwater Church of God Honduras Mission Project, 1444 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29860.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019